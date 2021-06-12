Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE CUK opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.05. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,704,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,835,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $7,794,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 167,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 824.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

