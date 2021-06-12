ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives $20.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ThredUp stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

