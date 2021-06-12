Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.82. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 45,760 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.43. The stock has a market cap of C$347.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$302,066.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns -31,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($213,473.98). Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,000. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $669,062.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

