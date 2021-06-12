Teck Resources Limited (TECK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

NYSE:TECK opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECK. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

