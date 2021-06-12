DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00039760 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024178 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007639 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

