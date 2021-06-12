Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Hits $408,092.12

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $408,092.12 and approximately $34,193.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.65 or 0.00793524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.08 or 0.08327056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00086782 BTC.

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

