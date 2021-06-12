Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 21,786 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $31.29.

