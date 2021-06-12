Robert Moles Sells 4,500 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $712.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

