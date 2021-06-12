Robert Moles Sells 4,500 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $712.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.65.
Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.
About Heritage Commerce
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
Read More: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.