Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 12,019 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $42,547.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44.

On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $280,456.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $745,237.35.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $919,207.08.

On Monday, March 15th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $143,855.19.

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 59.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eMagin by 3,250.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,016,008 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 118,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in eMagin by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

