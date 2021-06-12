PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $59.55 Average PT from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.