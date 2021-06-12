Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 622.0% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Piraeus Financial stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49. Piraeus Financial has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $31.27.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.