Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 622.0% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Piraeus Financial stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49. Piraeus Financial has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.