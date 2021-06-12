Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Target Price at $37.00

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNPQY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

