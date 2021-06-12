Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.21. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 688,123 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $69.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.62.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

