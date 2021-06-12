Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

CRUS opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

