Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 14,220 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

