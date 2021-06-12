New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.83% of GATX worth $27,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in GATX by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in GATX by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $97.30 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

