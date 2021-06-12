Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $113,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $97,980.00.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $76.32 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 181.72 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Palomar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Palomar by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

