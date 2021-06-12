Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain Sells 18,866 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,185.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mukul Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $67,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

Senseonics stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,834,433 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Senseonics by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,231,301 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SENS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

