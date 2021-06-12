BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 297.1% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,353,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBRW opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries in California. The company is based in Grass Valley, California.

