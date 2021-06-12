BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 297.1% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,353,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBRW opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
About BrewBilt Manufacturing
See Also: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.