Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.