Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

