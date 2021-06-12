Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $84,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PEI opened at $3.11 on Friday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $246.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.60.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 132.50% and a negative net margin of 114.33%. Analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares during the period. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

