Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Thomas Jr. Jones Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.
