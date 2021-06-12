Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Thomas Jr. Jones Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

