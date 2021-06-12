Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) COO David L. Heimbach Sells 5,331 Shares of Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

