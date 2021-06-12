Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IBP opened at $117.50 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

