Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:IBP opened at $117.50 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.80.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
