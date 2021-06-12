Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Brant Demuth Sells 2,911 Shares

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brant Demuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCEI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

