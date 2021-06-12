Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Grows By 617.0%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 617.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
