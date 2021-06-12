Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Grows By 617.0%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 617.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

