CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $62,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $355,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,366.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,418.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $964.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,665.77.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

