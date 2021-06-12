JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 927.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.52% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $845,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,075.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 896,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 820,354 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 474.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 816.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $18,200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 971.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 1,073,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

EDU stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

