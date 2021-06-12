Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of 85.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $617.63 million, a P/E ratio of -552.50 and a beta of 2.48. Navigator has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.