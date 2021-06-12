CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 11,190 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $221.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

