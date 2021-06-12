Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BXMX opened at $14.80 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
