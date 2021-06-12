Gray Television, Inc. (GTN.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.