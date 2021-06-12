Zacks: Analysts Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

CSSE opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $524.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $99,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,129 shares of company stock worth $246,924. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.