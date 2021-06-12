BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives GBX 160.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BT.A shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.51) on Wednesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 198.15 ($2.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. The firm has a market cap of £19.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.86.

In other news, insider Sara Weller purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Also, insider Philip Jansen purchased 1,250,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.