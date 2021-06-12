Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives $23.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

ATC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter worth approximately $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth $48,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

