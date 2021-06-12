BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
MHD stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
