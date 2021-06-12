BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

MHD stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

