Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NID opened at $14.58 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

