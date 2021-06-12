Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE NID opened at $14.58 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
