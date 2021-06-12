Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE JHAA opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

