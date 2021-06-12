TrueFeedBack Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.91 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $9.91 million and $94,893.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00798359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.67 or 0.08342441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00086804 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

