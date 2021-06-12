BonusCloud (BXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $58,074.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $58,074.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00798359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.67 or 0.08342441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00086804 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,954,179 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

