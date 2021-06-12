Meme Trading 21.2% Lower This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $405.66 or 0.01134631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.36 million and $1.73 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.00454775 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003754 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016904 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002269 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

