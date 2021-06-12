Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Hits Market Cap of $1.73 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $28,265.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00161451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00195955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.73 or 0.01157188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,762.48 or 1.00026625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

