25,992 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $53.79 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $57.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

