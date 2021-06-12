M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.50 Million in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,921,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOJU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

