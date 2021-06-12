M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Eaton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $146.63 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

