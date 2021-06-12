M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 221,447 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 221,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.