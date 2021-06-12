Advisory Research Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

