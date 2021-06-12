Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

MLM stock opened at $352.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.32 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

