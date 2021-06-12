M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.03 Million in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $163.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.85 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.01.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

