ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 4,941 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,067,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $2,157,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

